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Imagine A Congress Placing Their Inefficiency Above the Value of a Children Murdered in Cold Blood AND Telling Them That to Their Face
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Imagine A Congress Placing Their Inefficiency Above the Value of a Children Murdered in Cold Blood AND Telling Them That to Their Face

The do that every time they say, "We feel your pain BUT..."
Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
Jul 01, 2026

Rep. Pramila Jayapal complained a sanctuary-cities hearing was "tiresome" and the "fourth time" - while Jessica Gorman, mother of murdered daughter Sheridan Gorman, sat feet away.

Then Rep. Mike Lawler ERUPTED on Jamie Raskin, refused to back down, and later called Raskin and Jayapal exactly what they are on camera.

Sheridan Gorman was killed in Chicago by Jose Medina, an illegal immigrant with an outstanding warrant who was left on the streets under Illinois sanctuary policy.

Chapters

0:00 Democrats Demonize the ICE They Created
2:44 Jayapal Calls the Hearing "Tiresome"
3:38 A Grieving Mother's Devastating Reply
9:03 Mike Lawler ERUPTS at Jamie Raskin
15:04 Who Sheridan Gorman Really Was
20:48 Jessica Gorman's Final Word to Congress

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