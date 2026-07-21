0:00 The presidents who were never elected
1:23 Meet John Hamer: 10 unelected presidents
3:15 FDR: poisoned to install Truman
4:24 The powers that shouldn't be: City of London and Freemasonry
7:43 Assassination as a tool of control
8:37 Harrison and Taylor: poisoned over slavery
11:12 Buchanan, Lincoln and the greenbacks
13:06 Was John Wilkes Booth killed by Jesse James?
16:23 Hamlin, Andrew Johnson and the currency reversal
17:51 McKinley shot: Teddy Roosevelt and the Federal Reserve
20:34 National bank vs central bank
21:57 Calvin Coolidge and the death of Warren Harding
23:16 Truman and the shaping of the postwar world
25:55 LBJ and the assassination of JFK
27:34 Why poison beats a public assassination
28:40 Gerald Ford, Kamala Harris and Obama
29:27 Spiro Agnew's warning: go quietly or else
30:47 The Ford and Reagan assassination attempts
32:25 The 20-year presidential death cycle
34:07 Reagan broke the pattern and Trump's fight ahead
ICYMI: The Common Tie of ALL Presidential Assassinations Is the Reason for the Resistance to the Implementation of the American System
0:00 The presidents who were never elected