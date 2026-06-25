How Japan Plans to Build the Impossible 96,000 km Space Elevator

Japan is planning to build a 96,000 km cable (59,651 miles) from Earth to space.

And it isn't science fiction - it's a construction project with a company, a material, and a 2050 deadline.

Obayashi Corporation built Tokyo Skytree - Japan's tallest structure at 634 metres.

Now they're working on something that makes a skyscraper look like a garden fence.

Their space elevator plan involves a carbon nanotube cable stretching from a floating platform in the equatorial Pacific all the way to geostationary orbit at 36,000 km (22,369 miles) - and then out to a counterweight at 96,000 km.

The whole thing held taut by gravity and centrifugal force.

What's in this video:

Why single-use rockets are about to become obsolete

The engineering behind the 400-metre floating Earth Port

Why Carbon Nanotubes are the only material that can survive the tension

How the initial "seed cable" is dropped from orbit and caught at sea

How 510 robotic climbers will thicken the cable over 18 years