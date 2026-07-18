Amish Insider explores how the Amish and old-order homesteaders live simply, eat well, stay debt-free, and keep the self-reliance skills the rest of us forgot - food preservation, off-grid water, scratch cooking, home remedies, and a slower, steadier way of life.
How AMISH Keep Their Homes Cool All Summer WITHOUT Electricity, Which Means without AC
Jul 18, 2026
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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