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How AMISH Keep Their Homes Cool All Summer WITHOUT Electricity, Which Means without AC
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How AMISH Keep Their Homes Cool All Summer WITHOUT Electricity, Which Means without AC

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Decisive Liberty
Jul 18, 2026

Amish Insider explores how the Amish and old-order homesteaders live simply, eat well, stay debt-free, and keep the self-reliance skills the rest of us forgot - food preservation, off-grid water, scratch cooking, home remedies, and a slower, steadier way of life.

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