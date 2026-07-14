Gubba Homestead: Why I’m Buying Old Tech Before 2030

The most radical thing you can do in today’s home isn’t buying the newest device. It’s refusing to.



Returning to a ‘90s household is about noticing how much ownership we’ve handed over to streaming services, smart devices, and cloud servers without realizing it.



As a first-time homesteader, I’ve spent years learning to stop depending on grocery stores. Lately, I’ve been applying that same thinking to the technology inside my home, and it started with one small decision: bringing an old CRT television into the house.



The response I got online told me thousands of people are hungry for the same thing. Vinyl records, film cameras, DVDs, camcorders, and libraries are all having a moment right now, and it isn’t because everyone suddenly became sentimental.



Convenience is not free. Streaming replaced ownership. Smartphones replaced dedicated cameras and brought constant distraction. Cloud storage replaced photo albums that your grandchildren could hold in their hands.



If we can pass down canning jars and gardening knowledge, we can pass down movies, music, and photographs, too.



You’ll Learn:

[0:00] Introduction

[3:15] The thousands of unexpected responses online after I brought a CRT television home

[5:06] The Game of Thrones conspiracy and why modern TV feels designed to discombobulate you

[7:53] Curating a physical movie collection and the Disney films that won't make the shelf

[10:48] Why an iPod that only plays music feels more freeing than a smartphone

[13:24] Convenience is not free, the hidden trade-off behind every modern upgrade

[15:02] Applying homesteader resilience to technology, not just the pantry

[18:54] The shift toward vinyl, film cameras, and permanence in a temporary world

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