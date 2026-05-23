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For centuries, the resurrection of Jesus has stood as one of the most debated and revered events in human history.

But what happens when a powerful artificial intelligence is asked to examine it through the lens of one of the world’s oldest biblical traditions—the Ethiopian Bible?

Recently, Elon Musk’s AI system, Grok, was prompted with a question about the resurrection account preserved in the ancient Ethiopian Bible.

The response it generated wasn’t just analytical - it left many listeners unsettled.

So, what exactly did the machine discover?