Someone asked an AI a simple question about Jesus.

The answer shook theologians, rattled scholars, and sent millions into a spiral they weren’t prepared for.

The question: what does the Ethiopian Bible actually say about Jesus rising from the dead?

Not the King James Version.

Not the Catholic or Protestant canon.

The Ethiopian Bible - the oldest continuously used Christian scripture on Earth, with 88 books, not 66.

That’s 22 entire books that were cut, removed, and nearly lost to history.

Grok AI didn’t give the expected answer.

Instead of reciting the resurrection story you heard in church, its pattern detection surfaced ancient manuscripts containing post-resurrection teachings of Jesus deliberately excluded from every Western Bible - teachings where Jesus names those who will corrupt his message, warnings about false temples that sound less like ancient prophecy and more like a live news broadcast, and a final prophecy delivered before his ascension that the Roman church spent centuries burying.