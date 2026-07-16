GREAT NEWS! Congress PASSES Trump’s Most Important Bill!

*President Trump just scored a major legislative victory as the House passed the SAVE America Act for the fourth time, this time attaching it to must-pass national security legislation. The bill now heads to the Senate under reconciliation rules, giving Republicans renewed optimism that election integrity reforms could finally reach President Trump’s desk. Vice President JD Vance called the vote a critical step toward securing America’s elections, arguing that only U.S. citizens should determine the nation’s future. Republicans see this as one of the most important election security battles in years, while Democrats continue opposing the measure.*

*President Trump also hosted a major national security and defense investment summit bringing together military leaders, business executives, entrepreneurs, and technology innovators committed to strengthening America. Trump unveiled new initiatives designed to modernize the U.S. military while creating opportunities for veterans transitioning into the private sector. The event showcased Trump's vision of combining American innovation, private investment, and military readiness to ensure the United States remains the world's dominant military and economic power for generations.*

*The investment announcements were enormous. Blackstone revealed plans to invest $40 billion in the United States over the next five years, calling America's strength and stability the best investment opportunity available. President Trump announced more than a dozen additional companies making major commitments to U.S. manufacturing, defense, technology, and infrastructure, including one $10 billion project expected to create roughly 4,000 high-paying American jobs. Military leaders praised the partnerships, with General Kaine declaring that Trump's investments will help ensure America's armed forces remain the most capable and lethal military in the world well into the next century.*

*Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also provided a long-awaited update on Fort Knox. After months of speculation, Bessent confirmed that Treasury officials recently inspected the facility and verified America's gold reserves remain secure. He said President Trump still plans to visit Fort Knox personally in the near future. Bessent also highlighted a renewed effort to strengthen America's precious metals reserves, emphasizing the strategic importance of physical gold as part of the nation's long-term financial security.*

*Meanwhile, Acting Attorney General nominee Todd Blanche endured more than five hours of Senate questioning while outlining his priorities if confirmed. Blanche repeatedly emphasized that protecting taxpayers from fraud would be one of his top missions, pledging to aggressively pursue criminals stealing billions of taxpayer dollars through government programs. He told senators he isn't seeking the position for prestige or financial gain, explaining that he has already achieved the American dream and now wants to help restore public safety, dismantle criminal organizations, combat drug trafficking, and ensure more Americans have the opportunity to succeed under the rule of law.*