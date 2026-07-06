Governor Of New Jersey ERUPTS As ExxonMobil OFFICIALLY Exits New Jersey For Texas

The departure of ExxonMobil from New Jersey after 144 years marks one of the most symbolically significant corporate relocations in recent American history.

Incorporated in the state in 1882 as Standard Oil of New Jersey, the company built its identity around the Bayway Refinery and generations of New Jersey livelihoods before its board unanimously voted in March 2026 to redomicile in Texas, a decision ratified by shareholders with over 71% approval in May.

In this breakdown, we examine how this single filing intersects with a much larger pattern: Samsung's US division relocating from Englewood Cliffs to Plano, Texas, and New Jersey's Fortune 500 headquarters count falling from 22 to 15 in just seven years.

We analyze the policy environment driving this shift, starting with New Jersey's status as the state with the highest corporate tax rate in the nation, compounded by a 2024 corporate transit fee that added further pressure on the state's largest filers.

Alongside legislative proposals like the Climate Superfund Act and recent manufacturing and investment decisions favoring other states, this video explores what these departures signal about the relationship between tax policy, regulatory posture, and long-term industrial retention.

We also look at how newly elected Governor Mikie Sherrill's affordability platform now intersects with the economic reality of departing employers, and how similar dynamics with Tesla, SpaceX, and Coinbase suggest this is part of a broader capital migration toward lower-tax states.

This is a story about the mechanics behind corporate location decisions and what they mean for the tax base, employment, and economic stability of the communities left behind.