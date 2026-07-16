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GOP Rep Ralph Norman, REVEALS What's Really Blocking Trump's Agenda in the Senate
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GOP Rep Ralph Norman, REVEALS What's Really Blocking Trump's Agenda in the Senate

He also shares his thoughts for the South Carolina Senate Race
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Decisive Liberty
Jul 16, 2026

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