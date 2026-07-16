GOP Rep Ralph Norman, REVEALS What's Really Blocking Trump's Agenda in the Senate
He also shares his thoughts for the South Carolina Senate Race
Jul 16, 2026
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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