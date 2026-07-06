Gettysburg: Why The Deadliest Battle In American History Happened On America's Birthday Week

"to understand America you have to understand Gettysburg"



Discover essential American history stories that deserve recognition ahead of the upcoming 2026 America 250th birthday celebration.



As we approach the 250th anniversary, it is vital to reflect on the historical narratives that shaped our nation.

This video highlights specific accounts that are often overlooked but crucial for understanding our past.

Whether you are a student of history or simply passionate about the red, white, and blue, these records provide a deeper context for the upcoming national milestones.



My goal is to ensure these American history stories are preserved and shared widely.

By focusing on significant events and figures, we can better appreciate the complexities of the US history celebration.

Understanding these perspectives allows for a more comprehensive view of our heritage.

About the Battle of Gettysberg

The Battle of Gettysburg, fought from July 1 to July 3, 1863, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, was the bloodiest battle of the American Civil War and is considered a significant turning point in the conflict.

This 3-day engagement involved approximately 71,000 Confederate troops led by General Robert E. Lee and nearly 94,000 Union troops under Major General George Meade.

Lee’s objective was to invade the North, hoping to inflict a decisive defeat on Union soil and potentially force a negotiated end to the war.

The battle resulted in an estimated 51,000 casualties on both sides, making it the deadliest battle of the entire war.

The Union victory at Gettysburg ended Lee’s second and most ambitious invasion of the North and prevented the Confederates from advancing toward Washington, D.C.

On the first day of the battle, Confederate forces engaged a Union cavalry division and infantry corps northwest of Gettysburg, leading to a Union retreat through the town.

The second day saw fierce fighting, including the crucial defense of Little Round Top by the Union army, where Colonel Joshua Chamberlain and the 20th Maine played a pivotal role in preventing the Confederate forces from breaching the Union’s left flank.

On the final day, General Lee ordered a frontal assault, known as Pickett’s Charge, against the Union center on Cemetery Ridge.

This charge, across an open field, was a disaster for the Confederates due to fortified Union positions and effective rifle fire.

The heavy losses sustained by the Confederates during Pickett’s Charge ultimately led to their withdrawal and a decisive Union victory.

The Battle of Gettysburg is often referred to as the “High Water Mark of the Rebellion” due to its significance in ending Confederate invasions into the North.

Four months after the battle, President Abraham Lincoln delivered his famous Gettysburg Address at the dedication of the Soldiers’ National Cemetery, honoring the fallen and redefining the purpose of the Civil War.

Gettysburg National Military Park in Pennsylvania now serves as a memorial to the sacrifices and tragedies of those 3 days.