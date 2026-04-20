Gangs MOVE INTO Public Housing as Mamdani's NYC ABANDONS 6,700 Apartments to Squatters Overnight

Over 6,700 NYCHA apartments sit vacant in New York City while 165,000 families wait on the housing list, as gang members and squatters move into empty units that the city failed to inspect or secure for years.

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