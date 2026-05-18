In this 4th installment on classical culture, the speakers argue that classical music has faced a long political campaign - linked to a “British-centered oligarchy” - to undermine its role in expressing harmony and developing the human mind.

Using Schubert’s life and output as a backdrop, they focus on “tuning wars,” claiming hostile forces raised concert pitch from A=432/C=256 toward A=440–450, damaging instruments, shortening singers’ careers, and altering composers’ intended vocal color and meaning; they cite Verdi’s call for lower pitch and note a 1988 petition signed by major singers.

The notation A=432 Hz / C=256 Hz refers to a musical tuning system known as scientific pitch, philosophical pitch, Sauveur pitch, or Verdi tuning. In this system, middle C (C4) is set to 256 Hz, which is a mathematically clean frequency because 256 is 2 to the 8th power. This standard contrasts with the more common A=440 Hz tuning, which sets middle C at approximately 261.63 Hz. The 432 Hz for A is derived from the C=256 Hz reference in certain temperament systems, such as Pythagorean and just intonation, which can produce A=432 Hz.

This tuning system, with C=256 Hz and A=432 Hz, was proposed by French physicist Joseph Sauveur in 1713 and was later promoted by Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi in the 19th century. Advocates of A=432 Hz tuning suggest that it aligns better with natural resonance, has positive effects on listeners, and creates clean mathematical relationships between octaves. However, it is important to note that if equal temperament is used with A=432 Hz, the resulting C frequency would be approximately 256.8687 Hz, which is not exactly 256 Hz.

The episode then traces an alleged U.S. cultural “sovereignty heist” from the late 1800s through mid-1900s, spotlighting Walter Damrosch, the American Conservatory at Fontainebleau, Nadia Boulanger’s influence on composers like Copland, and conflicts involving Furtwängler and Toscanini, concluding with Mozart’s Ave Verum performed by a Houston chorus.

Chapters

00:00 Series Intro and Stakes

01:21 Harmony and Statecraft

06:56 Schubert in Turbulent Times

09:30 Tuning Wars Explained

13:31 Congress of Vienna Crackdown

16:17 Verdi Versus High Pitch

19:33 Modern Push to Raise Pitch

21:53 Fixing the Narrative and Listening Guide

28:20 Mindy Takes the Baton

28:47 Sovereignty Heist Overview

30:25 Trump as Musical Thinker

33:03 LaRouche on Musical Metaphor

35:44 Danmarsh Arrives

38:00 Assault on Sovereignty

40:34 Fontainebleau Conservatory

44:10 Nadia Boulanger Network

50:01 Stravinsky Presentism

53:08 Bernstein Candide Attack

57:19 Furtwangler vs Toscanini

01:03:00 Mozart Closing Appeal

Gershwin Plays Rhapsody in Blue

Copland conducts El Salon Mexico, New York Philharmonic

Copland Conducts Appalachian Spring

Compare Toscanini and Furtwangler conducting Beethoven's 5th Symphony, think about what is different…