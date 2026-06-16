FINALLY, Hillary Clinton Tells The TRUTH; Vance DEFENDS Trump Against Lies; FBI Stops DC Attack Plan; SPLC Update; Bessent Destroys NYTs In Their Own Book Summit



While corporate media keeps recycling narratives about President Trump, today’s real stories tell a very different tale.

First, the FBI quietly foiled a massive terrorist plot targeting the UFC Freedom 250 event on the White House South Lawn. Drones packed with explosives and a coordinated sniper ambush were allegedly designed to create chaos, slaughter fleeing civilians, and rush the gates in a second wave.

Federal agents arrested multiple suspects across several states and identified a wider support network, preventing what could have been a mass‑casualty attack in front of Trump, the military, and the world.



At the same time, Hillary Clinton is suddenly admitting what many Americans already knew about Joe Biden.

She blasted him as a weak, dishonest president who clung to power instead of stepping aside, blaming his ego for the return of Donald Trump.

Ironically, her bitterness only underscores how thoroughly Biden alienated his own party and how decisively voters chose Trump 2.0 over “Biden round 2.”



On Fox News, Vice President JD Vance dismantled Democrat Jessica Tarlov’s false claim that Trump is handing Iran hundreds of billions in taxpayer cash, exposing how the left is trying to spin the new Iran framework into another “sellout” narrative.



And in a stunning twist, the Southern Poverty Law Center - famous for smearing conservatives as “hate groups” - is reeling from a federal indictment alleging a top official funneled $1.2 million in donor money to her neo‑Nazi lover.

As Trump stabilizes the economy with fighters like Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, the institutions that spent years painting him as the villain are being exposed one by one.