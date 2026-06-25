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Finally, Congress Makes HUGE Move To PROSECUTE Dr. Fauci For Crimes Against Humanity
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Finally, Congress Makes HUGE Move To PROSECUTE Dr. Fauci For Crimes Against Humanity

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Decisive Liberty
Jun 25, 2026

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