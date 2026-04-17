FED FIGHT ESCALATES: Trump THREATENS Jerome Powell

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., joins 'Mornings with Maria' to discuss President Donald Trump's backing of Kevin Warsh for Fed chair, pressure on Jerome Powell, and the timeline for the CLARITY Act.
Chapters
00:00 Intro: Fed Chairman & Trump's Powell Threat
01:24 Senator Cramer on Kevin Warsh Fed Confirmation
02:23 Addressing Trump's Demand for Powell Investigation
03:55 CLARITY Act: Crypto Regulation & Legislative Hurdles
06:40 DHS Funding, Border Security & Reconciliation Bill
09:25 Prospects for a Third Reconciliation Package