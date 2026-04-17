FED FIGHT ESCALATES: Trump THREATENS Jerome Powell

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., joins 'Mornings with Maria' to discuss President Donald Trump's backing of Kevin Warsh for Fed chair, pressure on Jerome Powell, and the timeline for the CLARITY Act.

Chapters

00:00 Intro: Fed Chairman & Trump's Powell Threat

01:24 Senator Cramer on Kevin Warsh Fed Confirmation

02:23 Addressing Trump's Demand for Powell Investigation

03:55 CLARITY Act: Crypto Regulation & Legislative Hurdles

06:40 DHS Funding, Border Security & Reconciliation Bill

09:25 Prospects for a Third Reconciliation Package