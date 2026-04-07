EXPOSED: They Admit Deindustrialization Was Intentional - Liberation Day Proves It

Streamed Sat, 4 April 2026

Chapters

00:00 The Saturday, April 4, 2026, Wrap-Up - Intro

02:31 Liberation Day: One Year Later

06:42 The Empire Confession, What "Going Rogue" Really Means

09:35 Sovereign Nations, Sovereign Deals

One year after Liberation Day, the results are in - and they're exactly what President Trump promised.

Susan Kokinda breaks down

the blowout March jobs report (178,000 new jobs vs. 60,000 expected)

the 55% drop in the trade deficit, and

the hard manufacturing data showing American industry is expanding for the first time in decades

… proving that Trump's break from the British free trade system is working.

She then turns to the strategic front, where

neocon architect Robert Kagan inadvertently confessed in The Atlantic that eighty years of American wars in the Middle East were never about our security - they were about enforcing the "liberal world order" - and where Trump's questioning of NATO membership is cracking the imperial architecture wide open.

From China's view of Trump as the "least hawkish person in Washington" to Putin's economic diplomacy with Egypt, a new world of sovereign nations making sovereign deals is emerging in real time.

What the establishment calls "going rogue," Kokinda argues, is simply what independence looks like - and with midterms less than nine months away, the fight to secure it is just beginning.

Snapshots and Notes

Here’s how a Fox panel reacted yesterday when they got the news about the March jobs report…

“This is one heck of a report, folks. “Wow is right, Steve Moore. “Nonfarm jobs coming in, 178,000. “178,000 jobs. “The expectation was 60,000, folks. “We didn’t get a loss in manufacturing jobs. “We got a hit of 15,000 manufacturing jobs. “Private sector jobs, get this, folks, 186,000. “186,000, the estimate was for 70,000.”

If you understand what President Trump is actually doing, those job numbers shouldn’t surprise you at all.

One year ago, on April 2nd, 2025, it was Liberation Day, when the White House announced it was dumping the free trade system to put America first.

And the president has done it.

He is ending that system.

And the establishment’s Atlantic Magazine put it in their own terms with this headline, America is now a rogue superpower.

link / archive

Now, they mean that as a condemnation.

We take it as a compliment.

Because what they call going rogue, we call liberation.

But CNN ran a poll this week that said Trump’s approval rating on the economy hits a new low.

Well, of course they did.

When you can’t argue with physical reality, you argue with feelings.

They want you in the role of the anxious consumer, not the informed citizen.

Because an anxious consumer doesn’t understand that Donald Trump is liberating us from a very evil system.

Here’s what they won’t tell you...

The British free trade system was never just economic policy.

It was a weapon of imperial control, the mechanism that

stripped our manufacturing base,

killed our middle class, and

turned a nation of producers into dependent consumers.

Susan Kokinda has been watching the deliberate dismantling of America’s industrial economy for 50 years.

And that’s why she knows what Trump is doing is revolutionary and why need to stay in touch in this vital fight.

Here’s what she is covering in the episode...

Liberation Day: One Year Later [ 02:31 ]

So one year ago this week, President Trump liberated the United States from what the White House called the illusion of free trade.

But Secretary of State Marco Rubio put it more precisely at the Munich summit recently...

“Deindustrialization was not inevitable. “It was a conscious policy choice, a decades long economic undertaking that stripped our nations of their wealth, of their productive capacity and of their independence.”

That’s the confession the empire didn’t want on record.

Because if deindustrialization was a conscious choice,

then rebuilding it is also a conscious choice.

And that’s exactly what you’re watching.

Two days before the jobs report, Donald Trump’s special trade advisor, Peter Navarro, was pointing to new manufacturing data, which shows

new orders up

production rising, and

supplier deliveries surging

And then Navarro made a critical point, that all of..

Again, t his can NOT be faked…

At some point, steel gets cut, machines get turned on, and goods start moving.

Now, the White House Liberation Day statement filled out the picture…

link / archive

Our trade deficits are down with China by over 30% and with the EU by over 40%.

But here’s what those deficit numbers actually mean on the ground…

Our industrial production index is now at the highest since 2019.

The United States has surpassed Japan in crude steel production last year for the first time since 1999.

And manufacturing productivity has had the biggest annual increase in nearly two decades.

Then, the day after the anniversary of Liberation Day, those jobs numbers landed.

And here’s Steve Moore, one of the other panelists, making a point that matters the most…

“I think one of the things this tells us is that employers believe that the situation in the Middle East is temporary and they’re planning for the future and they’re hiring workers according to this report. “And so it appears that employers and businesses believe that Trump is right.”

That’s the structural shift Navarro has been describing.

Businesses are not reacting to simply a quarter, they’re making bets on a new American economy.

And President Trump put his own exclamation point on it.

Not only were the jobs numbers great yesterday- 178,000 new jobs - but the trade deficit was down 55%, the biggest drop in history.

Thank you, Mr. Tariff.

Now, it’s true, many Americans don’t yet feel this personally, and the media is counting on that.

But ask yourself this question, why don’t you feel it?

Because for 50 years, the British free trade system stripped out the productive economy that would let you feel it.

At one time, 31% of our jobs were directly in manufacturing - now it’s only 8%.

And those were the jobs where one income could raise a family.

And as Secretary of State Rubio said, it was a conscious policy to de-industrialize.

President Trump has declared war on that system, and like the American Revolutionary War, it’s going to take time to secure our independence.

But the fight has begun, and we are rebuilding our productive capacity and producing things again, not just consuming them.

A nation of consumers is an economic colony.

A nation of producers is sovereign, and that fight between the British system and the American system has been raging for over 250 years.

When you are watching the SHELL GAME then you know that’s the battlefield - those watching the shells and not the shell game are believing the battlefield is at the pump.

The Empire Confession, What “Going Rogue” Really Means [ 06:42 ]

The battle lines are also being clarified on the strategic side.

Since the end of World War II, the British empire has told us who our friends and our enemies are: the free world versus communism, the West versus Islamic extremism.

Nevermind that along the way, they had a big hand in creating those enemy ideologies.

The result of that is we’ve ended up fighting to keep their world intact.

One of the key neoconservative architects of that world and of the last 35 years of perpetual war in the Mideast just admitted it.

Robert Kagan, who happens to be married to Victoria Newland, herself an architect of the Ukraine crisis, confessed in The Atlantic this week in the article that was headlined, America is now a rogue superpower.

ICYMI: The Atlantic provides THE training ground for MSM so-called reporters, instructing them in how to respond to various scenarios (which is why they ALL act the same way when any such scenario comes into play). They also control the narrative through their own outlets - the MSM puppets just parrot what the Atlantic says.

Here’s what Kagan said…

Well, it wasn’t American-led, but did you catch that?

We weren’t fighting for American interests - we were fighting for the liberal world order, the empire’s management architecture.

Kagan said that in his own words.

So when Donald Trump breaks from that and fights for American and not imperial interests, well, that’s what Kagan calls going rogue.

And this week Trump told the press exactly what’s going rogue in practice in reference to NATO.

Here’s how the BBC covered it…

Asked by Britain’s Telegraph newspaper if he is reconsidering US membership of

NATO, he said, …

And then the BBC let it all hang out by declaring Trump’s invective underlines, again, his misunderstanding of how this 32 member alliance works.

Well, Donald Trump understands exactly how it works.

And the response of NATO over the past month has given him the political capital he needs to end the liberal world order.

Kagan said it himself, “for 80 years, America was in the Mideast, not for our security, but to enforce the liberal world order.”

NATO was the institutional architecture of that enforcement.

And when Trump refused to treat it as automatic, when he asked what’s in it for America, the alliance is crumbling.

That’s not a misunderstanding.

That’s a sovereign nation asking a sovereign question for the first time in 80 years.

So the old architecture is fracturing.

The question is what’s being put in its place.

Sovereign Nations, Sovereign Deals [ 09:35 ]

The answer is already visible, if you know where to look.

David Rennie, who’s The Economist’s geopolitical editor, made a confession similar to Kagan’s in a discussion where he described how China looks at Donald Trump…

“I’ve listened to them tracking Trump since the first time when I was in Beijing and then through into the second term. “They currently think of him as, as you say, chaotic and difficult to deal with, but also tremendous opportunity because they say, and I do believe them because I always, you know, the more cynical they are, the more truthful I think they’re being, because they are exceedingly cynical, is he is the least hawkish person in Washington they know. “He is more willing to let China buy high-end American chips to invest in America that his transactional, selfish, first instincts are an opportunity for China. “One of the things we heard was if this Iran war weakens him too much, that’s actually bad for us. “Because if he’s really weak in Washington, then that foreign policy blob, the kind of the hawks waiting in the wings, they get maybe more power. “So they like dealing with this chaotic, selfish, transactional, not very hawkish Donald Trump.”

Think about that - the Economist, which is the mouthpiece for the City of London, is admitting that China understands and welcomes what they fear.

China would rather deal with a strong, sovereign, transactional America than with the, quote, foreign policy blob, the hawks waiting in the wings. And both China and Russia are busy carrying out back channel discussions through Pakistan and other Middle Eastern countries to bring the Iran conflict to an end.

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with the Egyptian foreign minister in the Kremlin this week, and he made a very measured comment…

“Naturally, the situation in the region remains a shared concern. “We all hope the ongoing conflict will be promptly resolved. “As you know, President Trump also addressed this issue yesterday. “Let me reiterate that we are prepared to make every effort to stabilize the situation and, as they say in such cases, return it to normal.

NOT exactly a denunciation of the United States…

But here’s where it gets more interesting.

Russia is engaged in the same kind of transactional policy centered on economic development, which characterizes Trump’s policies.

Taas said that Putin is also discussing creating a green and energy hub in Egypt.

And the energy part of this deal with Egypt includes nuclear power, not unlike what the U.S. is doing with some Gulf states.

This is not chaos.

This is what a world of sovereign nations looks like when the imperial management layer is removed - multiple powers pursuing their own interests making deals based on what actually serves their nations rather than what serves Kagan’s liberal world order.

Summary

So where does that put us?

One year ago, the empire told you that tariffs would be a catastrophe.

Yet, here we are today with our manufacturing base reawakening the composition of our labor force changing and the trade deficit down dramatically.

One year ago, membership in NATO was inviolate, the special relation with the UK was intact.

Today, Kagan is declaring that the United States has gone rogue from that liberal world order.

Well, what they call rogue, we call independence.

And here we are three months from the 250th anniversary of our independence from that very empire whose system Trump is now challenging.

And we are less than nine months from the vital midterm elections, which will determine whether the president can fully reassert our independence.

If you want to be equipped to be part of that fight, go to the Promethean Action web site and become a supporting member or contributor,

Like the American Revolution, this isn’t going to be won in a couple of months.

VISIT Promethean's Web Site