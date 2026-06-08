Everyone Is Wrong About This Hurricane Season...

Everybody online is saying a "Super El Niño" is about to shut down the 2026 hurricane season.

The official forecasts even agree it'll likely be below average.

So why are coastal forecasters still nervous?



In this video we break down what's really shaping the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season:

the El Niño trying to tear storms apart from above

the near-record warm Gulf of Mexico sitting there like a loaded gun

the historical seasons that prove a quiet year can still produce a monster.

We turn the science into plain English, walk through what it means for the Gulf Coast, the East Coast, and the Caribbean, and explain why "below average" might mean nothing at all if a storm finds your stretch of coast.



Remember: long-range forecasting, subject to change.

And as always — don't be scared, be prepared.