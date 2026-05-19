Erin Molan: This Is Serious… Why I Chose Him As My First Partner

The world feels different right now. Inflation, uncertainty, conflict, markets moving wildly, and a growing feeling that people simply don’t trust institutions the way they once did.

So why did Erin choose Collin Plume and Noble Gold Investments as one of her very first partners on this show?

She doesn’t put her name behind people lightly.

Collin joins Erin for a conversation that goes far beyond gold and silver.

They talk about

why wealthy people are quietly making moves

why trust in institutions appears to be eroding

what uncertainty means for everyday families

how people are thinking differently about security and long-term planning

They also dive into some fascinating conversations around New York’s economic future, why people are leaving major cities, and a surprising discussion sparked by reporting involving global gold sourcing and demand.

This isn’t about panic.

It’s about understanding the world as it is - and asking better questions.

Want to learn more or speak directly with Collin and his team at Noble Gold Investments?

No pressure. No obligation. Just a real conversation and information to help you understand your options.

👉 Start here: NobleGoldInvestments.com/ERIN

If you’ve been paying attention to the world and thinking something feels different — inflation, uncertainty, markets, trust in institutions — this conversation may hit home.