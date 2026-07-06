Elon Musk's Brutal Response to Zohran Mamdani's 4th of July Attack Is Perfect

Dave Rubin of "The Rubin Report" talks about
Elon Musk’s brutal response to Zohran Mamdani’s 4th of July speech on America’s 250th birthday, where he directly attacked America and Elon Musk;
Argentina President Javier Milei revealing to Ciudad Magazine what he really thinks is behind leftists' denial of economic facts;
Gavin Newsom telling Jack Cocchiarella why he welcomes the wave of Democratic Socialists coming into the Democratic Party, unaware that it will be establishment Democrats like himself who are targeted next;
CNN’s Dana Bash being surprised by Josh Shapiro being one of the few Democrats willing to mildly criticize Democratic Socialist Darializa Avila Chevalier;
CNN's Harry Enten sharing new polling data that should scare the Democratic establishment about the upcoming midterm elections, as the rise of Democratic Socialists endangers Democrats' chances of retaking the House;
Donald Trump telling Squawk Box’s Joe Kernen why the SAVE Act and voter ID are the most important pieces of legislation in the country right now;
and much more.