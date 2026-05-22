NOTE 05/22 - At the time of publishing this post, Substack is experiencing functional problems with producing transcripts… Once Substack has remedied this, we will produce the transcript and add it to this post…
Elon Musk Leaked Starship V5 just Shocked NASA Scientists!!!
This, on top of the possible IPO valuation of nearly $2 TRILLION come next month
May 22, 2026
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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