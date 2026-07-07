Bolshevik Revolution

What most do not know is the Bolshevik Revolution was orchestrated by the British Empire elite, aka Deep State, Illuminati, the Establishment, etc. In short, communism was created by capitalists.

About Elica Le Bon

Elica Le Bon is a British-Iranian attorney, artist, activist, and speaker who was born and raised in London, UK.

Her parents fled Iran following the 1979 Iranian Revolution, and she later moved to Los Angeles to attend law school.

She initially worked as a criminal defense attorney before developing a career in activism.

Le Bon is recognized for her engagement on social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, and X, where her posts have garnered tens of millions of views.

She is also a singer, songwriter, and producer, handling the singing, writing, production, mixing, and mastering of her music.

Le Bon is known for her outspoken criticism of the Iranian regime and her work on human rights.

She has been described as one of the most impactful Iranian voices challenging the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In March 2026, it was reported that the Islamic Republic-linked Handala Hack Team placed a $250,000 bounty for her beheading and leaked her home address to a cartel.

She has appeared on various media outlets, including Piers Morgan Uncensored and Fox News.