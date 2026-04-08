Easter Death Hoax Exposed as Trump Rescues Airmen From Iran

This Easter weekend, as a social-media death hoax about Donald Trump spread widely, the episode highlights two claimed U.S. achievements:

a daring operation that recovered a two-man F-15 crew from inside Iran and

the first time since 1972 that four American astronauts rounded the moon

Barbara Boyd frames these events as evidence of America’s “right stuff” returning, alongside Trump’s push to expand U.S. nuclear energy capacity and a broader shift away from the Petrodollar system toward a regional “Board of Peace” centered on economic development.

She describes escalating pressure on Tehran tied to reopening the Strait, ongoing peace negotiations, and Gulf States aligning closer to Israel, while criticizing France, the UK, and Canada for defending a “rules-based international order” and prolonging the war in Ukraine.

This episode argues Trump’s leadership reflects a willingness to persist despite threats and institutional opposition.

Chapters

00:00 The Monday Brief - Intro - April 6, 2026

01:39 Tehran Has Until Tuesday

05:03 While They Wished Him Dead, America Did the Impossible — Twice

08:34 What Butler, Pennsylvania Changed

Snapshots and Notes

This Easter weekend, while the media was telling you Donald Trump was about to blow up the world, American forces pulled two airmen out of enemy territory inside Iran, both of them alive.

And four American astronauts rounded the loon for the first time since 1972.

But at this moment, a whole section of the world’s population and our own was rooting for the United States to fail.

Many just hate America.

Others angrily react because Trump’s success, America’s success, demolishes the globalist world order they have spent their entire lives building, defending, or impotently opposing.

Trump pulling this off challenges everything they believe.

That’s why on Easter Sunday, a death hoax about Trump spread to over a million people on social media.

link / archive

The claim was that the Trump had been taken to Walter Reed Hospital and the White House was in emergency meetings.

Roads were closed.

One account on Blue Sky posted…

That is what desperation looks like.

Barbara Boyd has been tracking the Imperial Great Game for decades.

Today, she is working on three stories…

Tehran Has Until Tuesday [ 01:39 ]

Here is where things stand.

On Easter Sunday, the president got on true social and spoke directly to the men in Tehran.

Not to the diplomats,

not to the pearl clutchers of London and Brussels,

to that regime directly.

The deadline is 8 p.m. Tuesday.

And he told the Wall Street Journal exactly what that means.

If Iran doesn’t act, they won’t have power plants and they won’t have bridges.

At the same time, around the clock, peace negotiations are taking place.

Now ask yourself, who is lining up on which side?

The Gulf states have already decided - ironically, they’re closer to Israel than ever before.

The UAE is actively assessing its military contributions, including mine clearing operations to reopen the Strait.

The Saudis have signaled support.

Bahrain circulated a UN resolution authorizing force, but it was watered down by Russia, China, and France.

Did you catch that? French objections.

Right after those objections, a French container ship broadcast owner France to Iranian authorities and sailed straight through the strait, the first Western vessel since the war began.

link / archive

Paris preaches international law while playing footsies with Tehran and supporting the killing of millions in Ukraine.

It’s getting oil and gas from a regime that has directly attacked the United States.

That’s Macron’s so-called third way, independent, he claims, of both the US and China.

He’s working on it with Carney in Canada and Starmer in the UK.

Their stated goal is saving the rules-based international order, the globalist order, which we’re now emerging from, the dark age.

Here’s how Macron described their mission…

Pretty words, no army because U.S. participation in NATO is now a dead letter.

NATO was never the defensive alliance it claimed to be.

It was the Praetorian Guard for the Empire’s Forever Wars, American blood and treasure, British imperial architecture.

That world is over, it’s gone.

Trump knows exactly who these people are and he’s moving anyway.

Here’s what you need to understand at this moment… The petrodollar system in which the city of London and its allies profited from permanent chaos in the Middle East is over, it’s ending. Trump is replacing that with something else entirely, a Board of Peace involving all nations in the region built around economic development.

That is not a small thing.

That is a civilizational shift.

While They Wished Him Dead, America Did the Impossible - Twice [ 05:03 ]

While that death hoax was spreading on Saturday, U.S. forces were executing one of those daring rescue operations in American military history, or the world’s for that matter, recovering a downed two-man F-15 crew from inside enemy territory in Iran.

Trump’s announced it with characteristic simplicity.

We got him.

Both crew members came home, an Easter miracle.

And today, Easter Monday, four astronauts will be rounding the moon for the first time since 1972.

Think about what those two things mean together.

At the moment of maximum tension, when every expert was telling you the president was reckless, out of control, and the war was lost, America reached into Iran and brought its people home. And America reached beyond the earth and touched the moon.

Tom Wolfe wrote about what it takes to be the kind of man who sits on top of an enormous Roman candle and waits for somebody to light the fuse.

Something beyond bravery, a quality of mind he called the right stuff.

link

We haven’t seen it celebrated in this country for a long time.

The culture that the globalist world order built for us has no room for it. It had room for managed decline, for lowered expectations, for the idea that Americans’ best days were behind it and the responsible thing was to accept that fact gracefully.

John F. Kennedy understood what was actually at stake.

At Rice University in 1962, with only 42% of Americans supporting the lunar program, he didn’t hedge.

He didn’t manage expectations.

He said this...

“We choose to go to the moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard. “Because that goal will serve to organize and measure the best of our energies and skills. “Because that challenge is one that we’re willing to accept, one we are unwilling to postpone, and one we intend to win.”

Washington, Lincoln, Kennedy, every great American president governed, not just for the present, but the future being born. They honored what the constitution’s preamble dictates, securing the blessings of liberty for our posterity, for our children. The return on the last world mission wasn’t just flags and footprints. It was the phone and computer you’re using right now, water purification, MRI machines, numerous other inventions, and most importantly,

a culture that celebrated human genius and expected constant progress.

Trump has signed executive orders aimed at quadrupling American nuclear energy capacity from 100 gigawatts today to 400 by 2050.

Clean, abundant, American-made power.

A sovereign industrial economy that has abundant fossil fuels right now and is simultaneously building the economy of the future.

The rescue mission, the Artemis crew, the nuclear Renaissance, the end of the petrodollar empire.

These are not separate stories - they are one story,

The return of the right stuff to America and the people who wish Trump dead on Easter Saturday cannot stand it because every one of these achievements is a direct reputation of everything they told you was possible.

What Butler, Pennsylvania Changed [ 08:34 ]

Now on July 13th, 2024, a bullet passed within a fraction of an inch of Donald Trump’s head in Butler, Pennsylvania.

He stood up, raised his fist and mouth the words, “fight, fight, fight.”

Think about what happens to a man in that moment.

He had seen his own mortality, felt the wind of it, and he chose to stay in the fight anyway - that didn’t come out of nowhere.

It came after years of prosecutions designed to bankrupt him and put him in prison to die and kill his movement.

It came after every institution in the country, legal, financial, media was turned against one man and those who supported him.

He had already been through the fire before the bullet.

In the garden of Gethsemane, Jesus prayed to be spared what was coming and then accepted it.

The acceptance was the transformation.

Butler, Pennsylvania was Donald Trump’s human form of Gethsemane.

He came into this administration a different man, having paid the price, having already decided - and that changes how a man leads.

You will find this in every great president…

Washington at Valley Forge

Lincoln almost assassinated as he traveled to his inauguration

Kennedy, who understood from his own brush was doused in the Pacific that there are things worth risking everything for

The empire knows this about Trump, which is why they don’t just attack his policies, they attack his existence.

They run death hoaxes on Easter Saturday because a man who has already faced death and has chosen to stay cannot be easily intimidated.

He is ending the globalist world order that has funded perpetual war for generations against the opposition of every financial institution, every foreign ministry, every legacy media outlet, the City of London controls.

He knows exactly who they are.

He knows exactly what they are capable of, and he is moving anyway - that is the American tradition.

Not comfort, not managed decline, the willingness to decide what must be done and do it for the Republic that is coming, not the one that exists now.

I can’t tell you what exactly comes next.

There is too much we cannot see, hidden by the classified nature of both diplomacy and warfare.

Anyone who tells you they know precisely how this ends is selling you something.

But a few things are clear.

The Europeans and their democratic allies here at home are openly rooting for American failure.

Because if Trump succeeds, there is no going back to their business as usual.

And business as usual, the global swirled order, the forever wars, the managed decline of the American Republic was a system that nearly killed us.

Macron and Starmer chose to prolong the slaughter in Ukraine rather than make peace.

They’re betting on failure because Trump’s success exposes their crimes against the Ukrainians and against their own people.

Trump isn’t betting.

He is insisting that the American people can rise to this moment.

And this Easter weekend, with a daring rescue from inside Iranian airspace and four Americans rounding the moon, we saw that they can go where no one has gone before, build what no one has built.

THAT is the American mission.

It has always been that way.

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We have a big mission ahead, educating the public so that the midterms become a victory for the American system renaissance the Trump administration is leading.

We covered this fight from the standpoint of the real historical battle, empire versus sovereign nation states.

That’s the fight I’ve been tracking since the 1970s through every twist and every operation they’ve won.

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