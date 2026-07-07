DOAC: UFC Legend Dustin Poirier Reveals Why The Hardest Fight of His Life is Happening Off the Mat

UFC legend Dustin Poirier reveals why he can't bring himself to watch the arrest video, the paid deals he's already lost, his vow to never drink again, and why the hardest fight of his life is happening off the mat.

Dustin Poirier (“The Diamond”) is a retired UFC lightweight fighter with a 30-10 record, best known as the only man to knock out Conor McGregor in MMA.

He founded The Good Fight Foundation with his wife, Jolie, in 2018 and now appears periodically as a desk analyst on UFC broadcasts.

In June 2026, he was arrested for public intoxication at an Atlanta airport, after which he shared that he’s struggling with alcohol.

He explains:

◼ What losing your career identity feels like, and how to rebuild when the fight is over

◼ How a childhood of poverty, detention and no father figure shaped the man he became

◼ Why elite athletes often fall apart when they retire, and what to do about it

◼ What going to therapy taught him about the pain he didn't know he was carrying

◼ The mental shift that turned losing to Conor McGregor into beating him

Chapters

00:00 Intro

03:13 How Dustin Poirier's Early Life Shaped Everything That Followed

04:19 The Childhood Experiences That Defined Dustin's Mindset

06:01 How Dustin's Relationship With His Parents Changed His Life

06:59 Why Dustin Believes His Upbringing Made Him Who He Is

08:21 From School Fights to Juvenile Detention: What Went Wrong?

09:36 How Alcohol Entered Dustin's Life at a Young Age

10:36 The Airport Incident: What Really Happened?

12:41 Living With an Alcoholic Father

15:44 Dustin's Battle With Depression

18:34 What Therapy Taught Dustin About Himself

22:48 Was Fighting an Escape From Emotional Pain?

23:48 Why So Many Retired Athletes End Up in Trouble

26:51 Why Dustin Chose to Get Sober

28:28 What Dustin Was Doing Before the Airport Incident

31:11 Dustin Reacts After Watching the Airport Video

34:22 What Charges Did Dustin Face?

35:45 The Difficult Conversation Dustin Had With His Wife

38:49 Ads

43:11 Why Viral Clips Rarely Tell the Full Story

46:35 Dustin Responds to Jon Jones' Viral Post

48:29 Why Dustin Says His Mental Health Still Fluctuates

52:16 The Hidden Cost of Bottling Up Your Emotions

53:59 How Dustin Is Finding Purpose Beyond Fighting

55:07 Can Anything Replace the Feeling of Fighting?

56:44 What Other Fighters Say About Life After Retirement

58:05 How the Airport Incident Changed Dustin's Career Plans

58:44 Does Dustin Still Have Sponsors?

59:39 What's Next for Dustin Professionally?

01:02:51 Ads

01:04:40 Is Dustin Poirier Financially Set for Life?

01:06:48 Why Dustin's Farewell Fight Means So Much

01:14:38 Was Dustin's Family Ready for Him to Retire?

01:15:03 Dustin's Biggest Fear About Brain Damage

01:18:42 Does Dustin Feel Different After Everything He's Been Through?

01:19:55 Could Dustin Ever Return to the UFC?

01:20:39 The Latest Update on Dustin's Father

01:23:59 Does Dustin Fear Getting That Phone Call About His Father?

01:24:29 How Dustin's Mother Copes With His Father's Struggles

01:24:56 What's Next for Dustin Poirier?

01:26:32 How He's Trying to Make the World Better