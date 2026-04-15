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Devin Nunes Released Documents Proving Obama and His Underlings Committed Treason/Sedition

Democrats tried a coup and failed ...
Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
Apr 15, 2026

The highest ranking US intelligence official, Devin Nunes, just released smoking gun docs proving that Obama and his underlings committed treason/sedition.

Meaning …

  • Trump was right about everything, the news is fake, and the Deep State is real

  • all of us “conspiracy theorists” were right about the conspiracy against Trump… it wasn’t a theory

  • the shadow war is real, and all our efforts over the last 10 years were not part of a “LARP”

  • we are not crazy

IT HAS ALL BEEN DOCUMENTED TO BE REAL…
Democrats tried a coup and failed

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