Devin Nunes Released Documents Proving Obama and His Underlings Committed Treason/Sedition

The highest ranking US intelligence official, Devin Nunes, just released smoking gun docs proving that Obama and his underlings committed treason/sedition.
Meaning …
Trump was right about everything, the news is fake, and the Deep State is real
all of us “conspiracy theorists” were right about the conspiracy against Trump… it wasn’t a theory
the shadow war is real, and all our efforts over the last 10 years were not part of a “LARP”
we are not crazy
IT HAS ALL BEEN DOCUMENTED TO BE REAL…
Democrats tried a coup and failed