Democrats ABANDONED Graham Platner And It Was HILARIOUS To Watch

Graham Plattner's Reddit posts just keep getting worse - and Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and Chuck Schumer are running from every reporter who asks about it.

The Democrat Senate candidate in Maine mocked a Purple Heart soldier, went after Chris Kyle, and posted things his campaign swore they'd already "revealed" - except they hadn't.

Warren's "that's my kind of man" endorsement clip is aging like milk in real time.

Chapters

0:00 Plattner mocked a Purple Heart soldier

6:29 Warren and Schumer run from reporters

10:50 Plattner attacks Chris Kyle

17:57 The posts his campaign hid