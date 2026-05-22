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Democrats ABANDONED Graham Platner And It Was HILARIOUS To Watch
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Democrats ABANDONED Graham Platner And It Was HILARIOUS To Watch

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Decisive Liberty
May 22, 2026

Graham Plattner's Reddit posts just keep getting worse - and Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and Chuck Schumer are running from every reporter who asks about it.

The Democrat Senate candidate in Maine mocked a Purple Heart soldier, went after Chris Kyle, and posted things his campaign swore they'd already "revealed" - except they hadn't.

Warren's "that's my kind of man" endorsement clip is aging like milk in real time.

Chapters

0:00 Plattner mocked a Purple Heart soldier
6:29 Warren and Schumer run from reporters
10:50 Plattner attacks Chris Kyle
17:57 The posts his campaign hid

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