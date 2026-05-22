Democrats ABANDONED Graham Platner And It Was HILARIOUS To Watch

Graham Plattner's Reddit posts just keep getting worse - and Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and Chuck Schumer are running from every reporter who asks about it.
The Democrat Senate candidate in Maine mocked a Purple Heart soldier, went after Chris Kyle, and posted things his campaign swore they'd already "revealed" - except they hadn't.
Warren's "that's my kind of man" endorsement clip is aging like milk in real time.
Chapters
0:00 Plattner mocked a Purple Heart soldier
6:29 Warren and Schumer run from reporters
10:50 Plattner attacks Chris Kyle
17:57 The posts his campaign hid