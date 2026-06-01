Democrat Governor Makes the BIGGEST MISTAKE of Her Career - Stephen Gardner

Al Sharpton lies about Trump on MSNBC

While mainstream media portrays Democrats as heroes and President Trump as a villain, mounting evidence reveals a starkly different reality.

From racial division tactics to sanctuary city disasters, Democrat policies are endangering American communities while the Trump administration delivers measurable results on crime, fraud, and child protection.



Al Sharpton appeared on MSNBC to attack a federal court ruling that declared Democrat racial gerrymandering unconstitutional.

Rather than accepting the decision, Sharpton doubled down with inflammatory rhetoric, falsely claiming Trump is the most racist president in history and wants to return Black Americans to slavery.

This baseless accusation exemplifies the divisive fearmongering tactics Democrats deploy when losing legal battles over their unconstitutional redistricting schemes.

Virginia Governor releases illegal, woman attacked

Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger is facing widespread calls to resign after her sanctuary state policies produced tragic consequences.

An illegal alien was arrested May 19 in Fairfax County on five felony charges but released just three days later under Spanberger's soft-on-crime directives.

Within days, he sexually assaulted a woman in a parking garage stairwell.

Critics argue Spanberger's sanctuary policies prioritize protecting criminal illegal aliens over innocent American citizens, with preventable violence continuing because Democrat governors refuse federal immigration cooperation.

Spencer Pratt surges promising law and order

Meanwhile, Trump-endorsed Spencer Pratt is surging in Los Angeles mayoral polls by promising law and order, public safety, and accountability.

Pratt vows to dismantle corrupt NGOs that funnel taxpayer money into programs destroying families and cities, echoing President Trump's anti-fraud agenda.

FBI rescues 87 kids, arrests 273 predators

The FBI Dallas office announced Operation Setoria rescued 87 exploited children and arrested 273 child predators across Texas under FBI Director Kash Patel.

Vice President JD Vance and Associate Attorney General Colin McDonald revealed 450 fraud lawsuits filed in just 52 days targeting fraudsters nationwide. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent outlined Trump's trade reforms strengthening American economic independence. The results speak for themselves: Democrats divide and endanger, Trump delivers safety and accountability.



17k views moving slow and low Dem. Governor IMMEDIATELY REGRETS Freeing Dangerous Illegal — And Karen Bass is DOOMED