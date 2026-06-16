DC Is HIDING a $1 Trillion SECRET and a Congressman Just EXPOSED It

Congressman Tim Burchett tells Stephen Gardner the DC swamp is a sewer of stolen money and backdoor deals.

No one has the courage to say no to donors and voters even though there is a Trillion in duplicate programs.

The waste, fraud and abuse are unreal.

What kind of push-back are you seeing from the swamp in DC and fellow members of Congress now that you head DOGE?

T-R-I-L-L-I-O-N-S in duplication…

We the People are responsible for thousands of children starving from cuts WtP are making but after the $200 million Somali Scam I have to wonder how many kids is Americas tax money really paying and how much is straight up theft or paying family members?



Why has it taken so long for an administration or Congress to want to protect Tax payer money and end fraud?



Senator Thom Tillis co-signed the Save America Act.

Now he’s voting against it.

Did he ever really want the bill?

Was he using it to look good for re-election?

And now, that he’s not running because he won’t have Trump’s endorsement, is he trying to sabotage it?

President Trump said oil prices will fall fast once the Iran war is over.

Americans top economists said it would take 12-18 months, its not dropped to below $80 a barrel as of this recording.

Trump seems to really have a pulse on business and pricing.

Are you optimistic about gas coming down before the mid terms?