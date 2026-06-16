Daily Dose: 'The Vaccine Racket' with Dr. Peterson Pierre

RICO Lawsuit Against American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP)

The Children's Health Defense (CHD) and several other plaintiffs, including families and physicians, filed a RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) lawsuit against the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

The lawsuit alleges that the AAP engaged in a decades-long racketeering scheme concerning the safety of the childhood vaccine schedule.

RICO charges are a legal strategy that allows prosecutors to target individuals involved in broader criminal enterprises by establishing a pattern of racketeering activity.

This involves demonstrating that an individual or group committed at least 2 predicate offenses within a 10-year period as part of a larger, coordinated effort.

These predicate offenses can include a wide range of criminal behaviors, from violent crimes to financial misconduct like fraud and money laundering. RICO charges carry severe penalties, including lengthy prison sentences, substantial fines, and mandatory forfeiture of assets tied to the alleged criminal enterprise.

Perspectives

Allegations of Racketeering and Deception