Daily Dose: 'The Vaccine Racket' with Dr. Peterson Pierre

RICO Lawsuit Against American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP)
The Children's Health Defense (CHD) and several other plaintiffs, including families and physicians, filed a RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) lawsuit against the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.
The lawsuit alleges that the AAP engaged in a decades-long racketeering scheme concerning the safety of the childhood vaccine schedule.
RICO charges are a legal strategy that allows prosecutors to target individuals involved in broader criminal enterprises by establishing a pattern of racketeering activity.
This involves demonstrating that an individual or group committed at least 2 predicate offenses within a 10-year period as part of a larger, coordinated effort.
These predicate offenses can include a wide range of criminal behaviors, from violent crimes to financial misconduct like fraud and money laundering. RICO charges carry severe penalties, including lengthy prison sentences, substantial fines, and mandatory forfeiture of assets tied to the alleged criminal enterprise.
Perspectives
Allegations of Racketeering and Deception
The lawsuit accuses the AAP of running a decades-long scheme to defraud American families about the safety of the childhood vaccine schedule and of making false claims about vaccine safety.
Plaintiffs allege the AAP violated the RICO Act by receiving funding from vaccine makers and financially rewarding pediatricians who achieve high vaccination rates, suggesting a profit motive over children's health.
The complaint states that the AAP substituted theoretical immunology arguments for actual safety evidence, blocked or misrepresented cumulative-risk studies, and used institutional control over pediatricians to maintain high vaccine uptake.
The lawsuit compares the case to federal RICO prosecutions against "Big Tobacco," alleging similar patterns of suppressing adverse research and misleading the public.