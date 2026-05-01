Coming to Theaters Soon: Revolutionary America | Trailer

Revolutionary America tells the story of the American Founding, the greatest political achievement in history.

The American colonists had developed a unique way of life as they practiced self-government for 150 years.

In the struggles between the colonies and the mother country that followed the French and Indian War, Britain declared that Americans had no right to rule themselves.

This went against everything the Americans knew.

In response, our ancestors risked their “lives, fortunes, and sacred honor” to fight the War for Independence.

Against all odds, they won, and in victory formed a stable, lasting republic.

This documentary, produced by Hillsdale Studios, narrated by Tom Selleck, and featuring interviews with prominent scholars and commentators, will help you see the Revolution through the eyes of the Americans who lived through it.

With expert commentary, historical documents, compelling cinematography, and beautiful music, experience the Revolution like never before.

Tickets available for purchase from Fathom Entertainment…

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Hillsdale College is an independent institution (meaning, no government funding) of higher learning founded in 1844 by men and women “grateful to God for the inestimable blessings” resulting from civil and religious liberty and “believing that the diffusion of learning is essential to the perpetuity of these blessings.” It pursues the stated object of the founders: “to furnish all persons who wish, irrespective of nation, color, or sex, a literary, scientific, [and] theological education” outstanding among American colleges “and to combine with this such moral and social instruction as will best develop the minds and improve the hearts of its pupils.” As a nonsectarian Christian institution, Hillsdale College maintains “by precept and example” the immemorial teachings and practices of the Christian faith. The College also considers itself a trustee of our Western philosophical and theological inheritance tracing to Athens and Jerusalem, a heritage finding its clearest expression in the American experiment of self-government under law. By training the young in the liberal arts, Hillsdale College prepares students to become leaders worthy of that legacy. By encouraging the scholarship of its faculty, it contributes to the preservation of that legacy for future generations. By publicly defending that legacy, it enlists the aid of other friends of free civilization and thus secures the conditions of its own survival and independence.