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REPOST: Cognitive Decline Expert: The Disease That Starts in Your 30s but Kills You in Your 70s
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REPOST: Cognitive Decline Expert: The Disease That Starts in Your 30s but Kills You in Your 70s

Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
Apr 24, 2026

originally posted 24 Feb 2026

Alzheimer’s expert LOUISA NICOLA explains early Alzheimer’s risk, why creatine fuels brain energy and memory, deep sleep hacks, and why sitting is a silent killer!

Louisa Nicola is a leading neurophysiologist and human performance coach who studies the brain and nervous system.

She is the founder of Neuro Athletics, a consulting firm that provides scientific strategies for cognitive performance, and is also currently finishing her PhD at the University of Washington.

Our Note: Louisa Nicola has great life advice - we challenge her on one point: Alzheimer’s IS reversable. See The First Survivors of Alzheimer’s book on Amazon. This note is to provide hope for families who have a relative with Alzheimer’s - it is NOT a ticket to do whatever you please, catch Alzheimer’s then reverse it (comments on various sites are stating this very thing, not the sharpest knives at any table).

She explains:
▪️Why 70% of Alzheimer's patients are women
▪️The "leaky brain" warning signs you are ignoring
▪️Why menopause triggers a 30% drop in brain energy
▪️How 20 minutes of Zone 5 training reverses heart aging
▪️Why your "willpower muscle" shrinks without hard challenges

Chapters

(0:00) Intro
(2:31) Why I’m on a Mission to Prevent Alzheimer’s for Millions
(2:58) Alzheimer’s Might Be More Preventable Than You Think
(4:34) How Lifestyle Habits Quietly Lead to Dementia
(8:43) Why Some Older Adults Stay Mentally Sharper Than the Young
(12:35) What Short-Form Content Is Doing to Your Brain
(13:47) The Hidden Cognitive Power of Exercise
(16:31) Why Strong Legs Might Be a Key to Brain Health
(17:23) How Resistance Training Rewires Your Brain
(21:08) Can Exercise Actually Help Suppress Cancer?
(22:58) The One Exercise That Shields Your Brain Over Time
(25:42) Can Aerobic Training Help Prevent Alzheimer’s?
(28:47) What Cardiovascular Health Really Means for Your Brain
(32:15) Why VO2 Max Could Predict How Long You’ll Live
(34:45) The Best Exercises for Long-Term Brain and Mental Health
(41:45) What to Do Right After an Alzheimer’s Diagnosis
(45:05) Why the Ketogenic Diet Could Benefit Perimenopausal Women
(50:12) What You Should Know About Hormone Replacement Therapy
(52:31) How to Find the Best HRT for Your Body and Brain
(1:00:24) Ads
(1:01:56) The Overlooked Link Between Sleep Loss and Alzheimer’s
(1:03:42) Why You Need to Rethink Your Sleep Habits Now
(1:07:01) Can Ashwagandha and Rhodiola Really Reduce Stress?
(1:10:02) The Most Potent Brain Supplement You’ve Never Tried
(1:14:04) How Vitamin D Supports Longevity and Brain Health
(1:15:03) The Most Affordable Way to Boost Brain and Body Function
(1:34:34) Ads
(1:36:27) Why Doing Hard Things Literally Grows Your Brain
(1:43:28) Are Chatbots Causing Brain Rot? Here’s What We Know
(1:49:03) The Truth Women Deserve to Hear About Their Health
(1:57:39) What Happens When You’re Obsessed With Your Mission

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