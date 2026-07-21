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CAUGHT: Mamdani's SECRET Anti-ICE Rant RESURFACES After NYC Firebombing
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CAUGHT: Mamdani's SECRET Anti-ICE Rant RESURFACES After NYC Firebombing

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Decisive Liberty
Jul 21, 2026

A day after an anti-ICE extremist tried to firebomb 26 Federal Plaza in Manhattan, the host breaks down what actually happened - and who's been cheering it on.

FBI and NYPD press conference footage reveals the suspect, 43-year-old Army veteran Andrew Arrabaca, showed up armed with gasoline, fireworks, an airsoft rifle, two axes, a hammer, a machete, and three knives, wounding three people.

The host contrasts the muted response from NYC Mayor and mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani with resurfaced footage of Mamdani confronting Tom Homan as a state assemblyman, and argues that Democratic rhetoric branding ICE as "Gestapo" and a "secret police" is fueling real-world violence against federal agents.

Chapters

0:00 – The Left's Pattern: From Ferguson to Floyd
0:57 – Terror Attack at 26 Federal Plaza Caught on Video
2:53 – FBI Press Conference: The Suspect's Arsenal Revealed
9:41 – The Mayor's Response and the "Abolish ICE" Rhetoric
15:04 – Mamdani's Resurfaced Rant and the Fascism Warning

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