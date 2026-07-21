CAUGHT: Mamdani's SECRET Anti-ICE Rant RESURFACES After NYC Firebombing

A day after an anti-ICE extremist tried to firebomb 26 Federal Plaza in Manhattan, the host breaks down what actually happened - and who's been cheering it on.

FBI and NYPD press conference footage reveals the suspect, 43-year-old Army veteran Andrew Arrabaca, showed up armed with gasoline, fireworks, an airsoft rifle, two axes, a hammer, a machete, and three knives, wounding three people.

The host contrasts the muted response from NYC Mayor and mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani with resurfaced footage of Mamdani confronting Tom Homan as a state assemblyman, and argues that Democratic rhetoric branding ICE as "Gestapo" and a "secret police" is fueling real-world violence against federal agents.

Chapters

0:00 – The Left's Pattern: From Ferguson to Floyd

0:57 – Terror Attack at 26 Federal Plaza Caught on Video

2:53 – FBI Press Conference: The Suspect's Arsenal Revealed

9:41 – The Mayor's Response and the "Abolish ICE" Rhetoric

15:04 – Mamdani's Resurfaced Rant and the Fascism Warning