Catherine Herridge Provides a Debrief on Her First 33 Episodes of Independent Journalism

INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM DEBRIEF:

What we’ve learned, what it takes, and what’s next.

This release marks an impressive 33 episodes of Straight to the Point that were produced on a weekly basis without the extensive resources you would normally find at a major network.

Instead, our reporting was driven entirely by a small team who is committed to document-based, facts-first journalism that generates accountability from those in power and remains free from corporate pressures.

All of this is a testament to the public’s trust in independent investigative journalism and it has always been our goal to be fully transparent with viewers.

We promise to continue to open the door to our investigative process in ways mainstream media has not.

Chapters

00:00 Show Opening

00:15 Independent Journalism Challenges

01:28 Journalism That Makes Impact

02:32 Major Interviews: Secretary of State Maro Rubio

04:57 Our Sit Down With FBI Director Kash Patel

06:36 Interviewing Harmeet Dhillon on Civil Rights & Election Integrity

08:23 Going Viral at White House Briefing

10:14 Opening The Door to Investigations

13:39 Havana Syndrome Reporting & Policy Impact

18:27 Behind-the-Scenes: Meet Our Team