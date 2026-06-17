Carney Calls It a Rupture. Trump Just Cracked Iran After 47 Years

Ahead of the G7 in Evian, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney warned of a “global rupture” as the post–Cold War rules-based order breaks down, a claim the episode argues was underscored by Donald Trump’s summit remarks suggesting Syria should handle Hezbollah if Israel cannot without “killing everyone else,” and criticizing Israel’s actions in Lebanon.

The script says Trump’s approach reflects a sovereignty-based foreign policy that bypasses imperial proxies and multilateral institutions, highlighted by direct engagement with “the full spectrum” of the Iranian system to secure an Iran memorandum of understanding and by prioritizing Gulf leaders in public time.

It argues the real target is dismantling the “terror premium” on oil tied to Strait of Hormuz threats, and portrays Europe’s Ukraine pledges as unfunded, citing Britain’s defense leadership resignations over lack of money, fueling Carney’s alarm.

Chapters

00:00 The Midweek Update - Intro - June 17, 2026

01:56 On the Brink of Peace

04:57 Is Trump Replacing Israel with Syria?

07:53 Carney’s Breakdown or Trump’s Future Carney’s Breakdown or Trump’s Future