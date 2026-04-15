CALL TO ACTION: COVID-Era Loss of Freedom & Why Signing the COVID Justice Resolution Matters w Dr. Reneta Moon

Pediatrician and IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Renata Moon reflects on the freedoms lost during the COVID era, including parents’ freedom to make healthcare decisions for their children, and shares why it is so important to sign the COVID Justice Resolution. Watch now.

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The Independent Medical Alliance (formerly FLCCC) is a healthcare nonprofit on a mission to restore trust, integrity, and the doctor-patient relationship.

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