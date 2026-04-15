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CALL TO ACTION: COVID-Era Loss of Freedom & Why Signing the COVID Justice Resolution Matters w Dr. Reneta Moon
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CALL TO ACTION: COVID-Era Loss of Freedom & Why Signing the COVID Justice Resolution Matters w Dr. Reneta Moon

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Decisive Liberty
Apr 15, 2026

Pediatrician and IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Renata Moon reflects on the freedoms lost during the COVID era, including parents’ freedom to make healthcare decisions for their children, and shares why it is so important to sign the COVID Justice Resolution. Watch now.

Join nearly 35K others in signing the COVID Justice Resolution!

The Independent Medical Alliance (formerly FLCCC) is a healthcare nonprofit on a mission to restore trust, integrity, and the doctor-patient relationship.

Sign the Resolution and get involved by clicking this button …

CLICK HERE to Get Involved

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