California Is FLIPPING RED And Trump Called It

The polls closed in California and the candidate sitting in first place to run the bluest state in America is a Republican.

The same Republicans who said California could never flip.

The same Democrats who held total control for twenty years.

The same machine built to lock conservatives out.



Trump's response?

One Truth Social post that consolidated the entire Republican vote behind Steve Hilton.

And when the count came in, he was on top.

While 8 Democrats split their vote, Hilton finished 1st at 27.6%.



In this video I break down the shock result, the Newsom record driving two million people out of the state, and why this is the closest California has come to flipping since the Schwarzenegger recall.