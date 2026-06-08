Orange County fire officials say they cannot stop a 34,000-gallon tank of toxic methyl methacrylate from either failing or exploding as 40,000 residents remain evacuated from neighborhoods 4 miles from Disneyland with no timetable for return.
California IGNITES Near Disneyland, Evacuation of 40,000 Families as Tank NEARS Explosion
Jun 08, 2026
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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