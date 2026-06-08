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California IGNITES Near Disneyland, Evacuation of 40,000 Families as Tank NEARS Explosion
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California IGNITES Near Disneyland, Evacuation of 40,000 Families as Tank NEARS Explosion

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Decisive Liberty
Jun 08, 2026

Orange County fire officials say they cannot stop a 34,000-gallon tank of toxic methyl methacrylate from either failing or exploding as 40,000 residents remain evacuated from neighborhoods 4 miles from Disneyland with no timetable for return.

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