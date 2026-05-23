Buried for 3,000 Years - And the Bible Said It Was Here

Decisive Liberty Newsletter PodcastBuried for 3,000 Years - And the Bible Said It Was Here21×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -6:36-6:36Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Buried for 3,000 Years - And the Bible Said It Was HereDecisive LibertyMay 23, 20262ShareTranscriptCould this be the exact place where the Ark of the Covenant once rested? At ancient Shiloh, archaeologists are uncovering powerful evidence that confirms biblical accounts - from sacrificial systems to the structure of the tabernacle itself.Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksDecisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & ProgramsSubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeDecisive LibertyRecent Episodes30 Minutes of Delta Force Training vs a 12-Year-Old Sharpshooter2 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyA $50 Aluminum Box Maintains Any Home 75°F Forever - The Alaskan System They Prohibited3 hrs ago • Decisive LibertySpaceX Starship V3 Megarocket Explodes After Successful Test Launch, Splashdown7 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyTrump Family TARGETED as Iran Plot and TikTok Threats Spark New PANIC8 hrs ago • Decisive LibertySHOCKING Confession In Fraud Case As Tulsi Gabbard Drops Devastating Announcement 8 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyTPUSA: Riley Gaines Answers Tough Questions on Sports, Family, and Culture19 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyVDH & Stephen Gardner: Trump JUST Got Unexpected Good News20 hrs ago • Decisive Liberty