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Buried for 3,000 Years - And the Bible Said It Was Here
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Buried for 3,000 Years - And the Bible Said It Was Here

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Decisive Liberty
May 23, 2026

Could this be the exact place where the Ark of the Covenant once rested?

At ancient Shiloh, archaeologists are uncovering powerful evidence that confirms biblical accounts - from sacrificial systems to the structure of the tabernacle itself.

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