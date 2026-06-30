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BAD ACTORS’: HHS Reveals STARTLING Discovery About Obamacare
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BAD ACTORS’: HHS Reveals STARTLING Discovery About Obamacare

Former federal prosecutor Brett Tolman assesses the agency's finding that more than one million people were enrolled in Obamacare without a social security number on ‘The Evening Edit.’
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Decisive Liberty
Jun 30, 2026

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