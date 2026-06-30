BAD ACTORS’: HHS Reveals STARTLING Discovery About Obamacare
Former federal prosecutor Brett Tolman assesses the agency's finding that more than one million people were enrolled in Obamacare without a social security number on ‘The Evening Edit.’
Jun 30, 2026
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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