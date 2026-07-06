As Socialism Is the Deadliest Ideology in History, Why Is It Rising in Popularity on the American Left?

People often say that communism is the deadliest ideology in human history, with a death toll of at least 100 million.

But communism -- "a classless, stateless society under collective management" -- has never been achieved.

The death toll occurred in the transitional state between capitalism and communism, when capitalism was abolished and the economy seized by the state, otherwise known as socialism.

Yet, people often conflate the deadliest ideology in history with nordic models of social democracy, and believe that the DSA looks to those models, rather than their plainly stated ambition to end capitalism through incremental reforms.

About Elica Le Bon

Elica Le Bon is a British-Iranian attorney, artist, activist, and speaker who was born and raised in London, UK.

Her parents fled Iran following the 1979 Iranian Revolution, and she later moved to Los Angeles to attend law school.

She initially worked as a criminal defense attorney before developing a career in activism.

Le Bon is recognized for her engagement on social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, and X, where her posts have garnered tens of millions of views.

She is also a singer, songwriter, and producer, handling the singing, writing, production, mixing, and mastering of her music.

Le Bon is known for her outspoken criticism of the Iranian regime and her work on human rights.

She has been described as one of the most impactful Iranian voices challenging the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In March 2026, it was reported that the Islamic Republic-linked Handala Hack Team placed a $250,000 bounty for her beheading and leaked her home address to a cartel.

She has appeared on various media outlets, including Piers Morgan Uncensored and Fox News.

Elica Le Bon Interview with Winston Marshall: From WOKE to RED-PILLED - “How I CHANGED My Mind About Israel And Palestine”

Our Notes

Bolshevik Revolution

What most do not know is the Bolshevik Revolution was orchestrated by the British Empire elite, aka Deep State, Illuminati, the Establishment, etc. In short, communism was created by capitalists.

The Words Democracy and Socialism Do NOT Existent In Our Important Documents

Also, you will NOT find the word Democracy nor Socialism in any State Constitution, or our national pillar documents : our Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, the Northwest Treaty, and the Articles of Confederation.

They are all interconnected - it is impossible to talk about one without bringing up at least on of the other.

Meaning?

The drafters of our Constitution had to agree to every sentence drawn - any dissent would mean a debate, and that definitely included slavery.

It is interesting to note only TWO of the Colonies were against freeing the slaves - Georgia and South Carolina; the same two states that initiated the Civil War through secession.

That was NOT an escape - the phrase in our Declaration of Independence saying "Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness” had originally been "Life, Liberty and the Property.”

As slaves were considered property and they knew they had to address this topic, the phrase was changed to pursuit of happiness otherwise our Declaration would be ripped to shreds by the very viscous and critical King George III.

Socialism Was Attempted Twice in the Colonies - and Failed Miserably

Jamestown and Plymouth initially implemented communal economic systems.

These systems often involved pooling resources and labor, with provisions and harvests being shared among the colonists.

This communal approach was part of their original contracts with merchant sponsors or company bylaws.

These early communal experiments in Jamestown and Plymouth faced severe hardships, including widespread starvation and high mortality rates.

Historical accounts describe colonists enduring extreme conditions, with diaries reflecting desperate measures for survival.

In response to these failures, leaders in both colonies, such as John Smith in Jamestown and Governor William Bradford in Plymouth, eventually abandoned the communal systems.

They transitioned to models that incorporated private property, which reportedly led to improved conditions and increased productivity.

Understanding the human nature of investing time and energy into growing crops would go a LONG way in understanding why BOTH experiments failed.

Perspectives

Early Colonial Communal Systems as Failed Socialism

The Pilgrims’ initial communal system, set up by investors for the first 7 years, was a form of socialism where all capital and profits remained in a common stock, ultimately leading to failure.

Both Jamestown and Plymouth colonies suffered greatly due to their socialist economic systems, leading to severe starvation and desperate measures, such as eating rats and shoelaces.

Plymouth Colony’s attempt at socialism failed because it removed the incentive for hard work, causing resentment among industrious colonists and resulting in meager harvests and starvation.

The shift from communal property to private property by leaders like John Smith and Governor William Bradford was crucial for the survival and success of these early settlements, influencing the founding fathers to establish a government respecting human nature over socialism.

The Left Will Claim Communal Systems Are Not Necessarily Socialist Ideals, some of the arguments being…

‘The common stock system in Plymouth was a commercial arrangement required by investors back in England, not an implementation of socialist ideals’ - a deflection from the topic at hand, the reality is it was about who owned what and who owned everything, no matter what arrangement was used to make it happen, this claim also ignores human nature when it comes to being productive.

‘There is no historical evidence to suggest that the early endeavors in Jamestown or Plymouth had explicit ‘socialist’ or collective ownership intentions’ - said only by those who have not spent sufficient time research from the writings of John Smith and Governor Bradford; both available online…

‘The idea of Thanksgiving celebrating the Pilgrims’ abandonment of socialism for free enterprise has roots in Cold War-era conservative narratives’ - even if true (which original historical records show it is not), it is a deflection from the topic at hand, the success or failure of socialist ways and means in two of the Colonies, BOTH of which failed miserably.

Basically, we find that the left loves to complain about the furniture in a room called Socialism.

Given Socialism v Capitalism, Most Publicly Funded Institutes of Higher Education are Pushing Socialism

And the students agree - until their GPA becomes involved… Share their GPA? Suddenly the value of hard work and effort comes into play - imagine that.

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