As America Had No Income Tax Until 1913, How Was the Government Funded Before 1913?

For more than a century, the United States government funded itself without ever taking a single dollar from your paycheck.

No income tax.

No I.R.S.

No April 15th deadline.

So how did the most powerful nation on Earth pay for wars, roads, an army, and an entire continental empire?

The answer takes us deep into

the forgotten world of tariff politics

whiskey rebellions

public land sales

backroom deals between railroad tycoons and Washington insiders

From Alexander Hamilton's first customs collectors on the docks of New York to Abraham Lincoln's emergency wartime tax, from the Supreme Court striking down the income tax as unconstitutional to the passage of the Sixteenth Amendment in 1913 that changed everything - this is the hidden fiscal history of America that most people were never taught.

What you'll discover isn't just about money…

It's about power, who has it, who pays for it, and how a single constitutional amendment permanently rewired the relationship between the American citizen and the federal government.