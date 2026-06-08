ARE YOGA PANTS KILLING US? : Is Our "Sexual Sin" Causing JIHAD & The Downfall Of Civilization... ???

A metaphysical1 and spiritual discussion...
Something to think about…
The highest level of porn viewed is found in ANY Muslim county
The lowest, nearly non-existent, level of porn viewed is in any Amish community
There is something to be said about humility, honor, respect - and the One True God
CHAPTERS
0:00 🤔 Is God Using Islam to Punish the West? – Introduction
0:24 📜 Raymond Ibrahim & Pseudo-Methodius – Historical Parallel
3:13 ⚠️ Sexual Revolution, Immigration & Civilizational Decline
4:24 📖 Revelation, Symbolism & the "Cruel Messenger" Theme
6:56 👶 Abortion, Demographics & Population Collapse
8:26 💔 The Sexual Revolution's Impact on Marriage & Family
10:28 🚨 Hypersexuality, Porn Culture & Bonnie Blue
12:01 ⚠️YOGA PANTS: Modesty, Women's Clothing & Cultural Chaos
15:10 ⛪ Jonathan Pageau on Veiling, Mystery & Sacred Order
20:05 🏛️ Worship, Symbolism & the Shaping of Civilization
22:25 🧠 Why Sexual Morality Matters – The Orthodox View
23:24 🔥 Sexual Sin, Reality & Human Ontology
25:55 ⚖️ Natural Consequences, Islam & the Future of the West
27:14 🎬 Final Thoughts & Outro
Metaphysics is a branch of philosophy that explores the fundamental nature of reality, existence, and the universe.
It delves into questions that go beyond the physical sciences, examining topics such as being, time, space, causality, and possibility.
The term “metaphysics” originates from the Greek words “meta” (beyond) and “physika” (physical), indicating its focus on what lies beyond the physical world. It also encompasses topics like the relationship between mind and matter, substance and attribute, and potentiality and actuality.
Metaphysics is sometimes understood as the study of what exists at the most fundamental level and the features all entities share, including their division into categories of being.
This field is also concerned with concepts such as space, time, change, causality, the laws of nature, the relationship between mind and matter, determinism, and free will.
Historically, philosophers in antiquity and the Middle Ages defined metaphysics as the science that studied “being as such” or “the first causes of things,” and “things that do not change.”
While some consider metaphysics to be anything outside the physical realm, it is distinct from theology, which is the science of God.
Within the realm of metaphysics, ontology is a key category, which focuses on the study of what exists.
Metaphysics is considered relevant to many fields of inquiry that rely on its concepts and assumptions, and it can also foster critical thinking by challenging individuals to scrutinize basic assumptions and consider alternative possibilities.
Some perspectives suggest that quantum physics and metaphysics are interconnected, with metaphysics providing tools for understanding concepts that traditional science cannot measure.