ARE YOGA PANTS KILLING US? : Is Our "Sexual Sin" Causing JIHAD & The Downfall Of Civilization... ???

A metaphysical and spiritual discussion...

Something to think about…

The highest level of porn viewed is found in ANY Muslim county

The lowest, nearly non-existent, level of porn viewed is in any Amish community

There is something to be said about humility, honor, respect - and the One True God

CHAPTERS

0:00 🤔 Is God Using Islam to Punish the West? – Introduction

0:24 📜 Raymond Ibrahim & Pseudo-Methodius – Historical Parallel

3:13 ⚠️ Sexual Revolution, Immigration & Civilizational Decline

4:24 📖 Revelation, Symbolism & the "Cruel Messenger" Theme

6:56 👶 Abortion, Demographics & Population Collapse

8:26 💔 The Sexual Revolution's Impact on Marriage & Family

10:28 🚨 Hypersexuality, Porn Culture & Bonnie Blue

12:01 ⚠️YOGA PANTS: Modesty, Women's Clothing & Cultural Chaos

15:10 ⛪ Jonathan Pageau on Veiling, Mystery & Sacred Order

20:05 🏛️ Worship, Symbolism & the Shaping of Civilization

22:25 🧠 Why Sexual Morality Matters – The Orthodox View

23:24 🔥 Sexual Sin, Reality & Human Ontology

25:55 ⚖️ Natural Consequences, Islam & the Future of the West

27:14 🎬 Final Thoughts & Outro