Another Documented Case of an American Recently Getting Bit by The Lone Star Tick and She Can No Longer Eat Meat nor Meat Byproducts

via Wall Street Apes on X

Here it is…

This is exactly what the World Economic Forum made speeches about as a possibility to get the population to stop eating beef

The woman developed Alpha-gal syndrome (AGS) and she says she now has to change her entire life

Here’s how it works

The Lone Star tick’s saliva contains alpha-gal (galactose-alpha-1,3-galactose), a sugar molecule found in most mammals like cows, pigs, sheep but not in humans

When the tick bites, it introduces alpha-gal into your bloodstream.

In some people, this triggers the immune system to produce IgE antibodies against it

Later exposure to alpha-gal from food or products causes an allergic reaction.

There is no cure, main treatment is strict avoidance of triggers

It forces you to avoid mammal meat and often dairy because eating it can trigger a serious, potentially life threatening allergic reaction

If someone is dropping tick boxes and causing this, then they are commiting crimes against humanity and they need to be held accountable