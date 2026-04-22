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Andrew Wilson Leaves Triggernometry Hosts Speechless With a SINGLE QUESTION
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Andrew Wilson Leaves Triggernometry Hosts Speechless With a SINGLE QUESTION

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Decisive Liberty
Apr 22, 2026

Andrew Wilson asks the hosts of Triggernometry a simple question, which causes them to think about things in a way that they have "never thought about before."

This is what makes Andrew so effective.

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