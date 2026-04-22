Andrew Wilson Leaves Triggernometry Hosts Speechless With a SINGLE QUESTION

Decisive Liberty Newsletter PodcastAndrew Wilson Leaves Triggernometry Hosts Speechless With a SINGLE QUESTION3111×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -10:09-10:09Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Andrew Wilson Leaves Triggernometry Hosts Speechless With a SINGLE QUESTIONDecisive LibertyApr 22, 2026311ShareTranscriptAndrew Wilson asks the hosts of Triggernometry a simple question, which causes them to think about things in a way that they have "never thought about before." This is what makes Andrew so effective.Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksDecisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & ProgramsSubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeDecisive LibertyRecent EpisodesHow a Tiny Quonset Shack Inside a Barn Became Her Only Refuge From the Worst Blizzard13 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyWhat was Pumpernickel Bread? The 2-Ingredient Breat That Lasted for 6-Months15 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyThere Is One Man Thwarting a Coup Attempt on President Trump...18 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyIMA (Independent Medical Alliance) On the Future of Medicine: Key Trends and What’s AheadApr 24 • Decisive LibertySRS: SEAL Team 6 Red Squadron Operator - Jason MagnaviceApr 24 • Decisive LibertyLogistics in the Indian Ocean During Operation Epic Fury | Sealift & the US Merchant MarineApr 24 • Decisive LibertyScientists Announce BOMBSHELL Discovery Of Noah's Original Ark, With Photos INSIDE ‘The REAL Ship’ Apr 24 • Decisive LibertyHakeem Jefferies Just SCREWED HimselfApr 24 • Decisive Liberty