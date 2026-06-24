An Speech-Language Pathologist (SLP) Reveals What Parents Need to Know About Individualized Education Programs (IEP)

Can you homeschool a child with an IEP, ADHD, speech delays, sensory processing struggles, or executive functioning challenges?

In this episode, I sit down with Elyse Scheeler, a licensed speech-language pathologist, special needs advocate, homeschool coach, and host of Speaking Life Into Motherhood.

We talk about what schools can and cannot do, why regulation comes before academics, how parents can create a home education plan, and why you are more capable of helping your child than you may think.