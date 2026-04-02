America’s Next Threat: CJNG Special Operations Tactics Learned in Ukraine War - Not Stoppable

On today's episode, Vince sits down with “Matchmaker,” a U.S. veteran with the Wolverines, a network of operators training on the frontlines in Ukraine.

They break down the evolving world of drone warfare - from cheap, commercially available drones turned into deadly weapons to how cartels and other actors are learning these tactics, creating a growing threat to U.S. border security.

Borderland is an IRONCLAD Original Chapters:

Chapters

00:00 - Introduction

04:09 - Fighting in Ukraine & Surviving Russian Assassins

09:28 - Are Mexican Cartels Learning Drone Warfare in Ukraine?

13:18 - The Danger of Rogue Networks in South America

21:25 - Cartel Drone Evolution & The “Spider Web” Attack

28:49 - Drone Tech 101: Kinetic, ISR, & Agricultural Drones

37:31 - Global Deployments & Why Border Security is Crucial

42:10 - Will Cartels Attack the US? & A $20 Defense Tool

45:29 - Vetting Foreign Fighters & How to Support the Wolverines