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America's BIGGEST China Problem May Have Just Hit a TURNING Point
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America's BIGGEST China Problem May Have Just Hit a TURNING Point

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Decisive Liberty
Jun 30, 2026

REalloys CEO Lipi Sternheim joins 'Mornings with Maria' to discuss the company's partnership with the U.S. Army to strengthen America's rare earth supply chain and reduce reliance on China for critical defense minerals.

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