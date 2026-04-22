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America ERUPTS as 7 Warehouses TORCHED in One Week As the Left CHEERS the Chaos
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America ERUPTS as 7 Warehouses TORCHED in One Week As the Left CHEERS the Chaos

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Decisive Liberty
Apr 22, 2026

Seven warehouses burned across America in one week as the radical left celebrated the arsonists online, calling them working class heroes while hundreds of workers lost their jobs and federal arson charges mounted.

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