AI Video Just Killed The Prompt

The way almost everyone makes AI video is already broken, and most people haven't noticed they're gambling credits on a model guessing the picture in their head.



Both of the biggest players in AI video just shipped a canvas to fix this and when competitors race to build the same thing, the category just moved.

Topview Canvas plans frames first, then animates, using GPT Image 2 for storyboards and Seedance 2.0 for final clips.



What you'll learn:

✅ Why prompting blind is the most expensive mistake in AI video

✅ The storyboard-first workflow that lifts your hit rate before you pay

✅ Topview vs. Higgsfield — which canvas fits which job



The slower part of this workflow is the exact thing that makes you the director instead of the dice-roller.

👉 Try Topview Canvas : https://www.topview.ai?via=julia

