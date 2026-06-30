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AI Video Just Killed The Prompt
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AI Video Just Killed The Prompt

Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
Jun 30, 2026

The way almost everyone makes AI video is already broken, and most people haven't noticed they're gambling credits on a model guessing the picture in their head.

Both of the biggest players in AI video just shipped a canvas to fix this and when competitors race to build the same thing, the category just moved.

Topview Canvas plans frames first, then animates, using GPT Image 2 for storyboards and Seedance 2.0 for final clips.

What you'll learn:
✅ Why prompting blind is the most expensive mistake in AI video
✅ The storyboard-first workflow that lifts your hit rate before you pay
✅ Topview vs. Higgsfield — which canvas fits which job

The slower part of this workflow is the exact thing that makes you the director instead of the dice-roller.

👉 Try Topview Canvas : https://www.topview.ai?via=julia

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