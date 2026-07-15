AI Layoffs Just Backfired: What’s Next?

Gartner surveyed 350 companies running AI agents, and 80% of the ones that cut staff for AI saw zero return on those layoffs.

Cloudflare cut 1,100 people, blamed AI, and watched billions in market cap vanish in 24 hours.

The replacement playbook is failing, and the market has stopped pretending otherwise.

What you'll learn:

✅ The line between leverage and replacement (they look identical from outside)

✅ Real cost math from Cloudflare, Oracle, and Coinbase

✅ The 3 questions to ask before you deploy a single AI agent

Buried in that same Gartner report is a 2028 forecast almost nobody caught…